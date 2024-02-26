Fisheries subsidies remain a priority

the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communication, Shaheen Ali at the 13th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi. [Source: Fiji Government]

Fisheries subsidies remains a main priority for Fiji at the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group Ministerial Meeting before the 13th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communication, Shaheen Ali emphasizing a tangible outcome on the subsidies, during the session.

The PS emphasized that the Pacific Region depends on the health of our oceans for sustenance, livelihoods, and economic development.

Ali expressed concerns that the current text on overcapacity and overfishing must fully address Fiji’s concerns.

He states that the current text falls short of meeting the minimum mandate set by Sustainable Development Goal 14.6, to which we are all committed.

The Director-General of the WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also addressed the meeting, emphasizing the significance of MC13.

Fiji remains committed to advocating for meaningful outcomes that address the pressing concerns of the ACP Group and the wider Pacific region at MC13.