First ever fisheries co-operative established

The first ever fisheries cooperative has been established in Lautoka with the aim of tackling emerging issues at sea and protecting the livelihoods and sustainability of natural resources.

Ministry of Fisheries Regional Manager, Nanise Tuqiri says the cooperative aligns with key priorities, which include contributing to economic growth, supporting food security, community empowerment, and conservation.

Tuqiri says with fishing being the livelihood for many, this cooperative that has already registered 30 members will ensure they earn maximum return and enhance their bargaining power.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will be operating the Lautoka fisheries market, so the operation will go from the harvesting, fishing right through the post-harvest that is handling and to the marketing of the fishing product.”

Chair, Jonetani Nasau says they know the Lautoka Fishers Co-operative Limited has great potential to excel in the fishing business.

Nasau says all those who are members of the cooperative have also undergone basic training.

JICA has handed over a few pieces of post-harvest equipment to support the operation and promote quality assurance.

The cooperative will be duplicated in other Pacific Island countries through south-south cooperation.