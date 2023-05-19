Fire Station important for Navua’s development

[Source: Ministry of Local Government /Facebook]

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says the new Fire Station in Navua is a step in the right direction to declaring Navua a town in the near future.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Fire Station yesterday, Nalumisa says this type of critical services are required towards declaring Navua a town.

Nalumisa adds the pandemic delayed some important projects in Navua, but they are happy that NFA has taken steps to continue this special project.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Navua needs to have all the basic services and facilities for its residents to be able to pay rates.

“We need an upgrade road within the Central Business District, including Naitonitoni areas, construction of a fire station a new Advisory Scheme Plan which shall establish places for transport, car park and town hall facility.”

Nalumisa says the new Advisory Scheme Plan by the Department of Town and Country Planning is based on the outcome construction planning.

The Fire Station will be located beside the Ro Matanitobua House in the Navua CBD.