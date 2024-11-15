Fijians urged to invest wisely, not on short term, risky ventures

People should avoid spending money on harmful habits, as it only depletes their finances in the long run, warns Padam Lala, Chair of Sun Insurance’s Board of Directors.

Lala expressed concern that many Fijians are currently spending money on detrimental activities, such as drugs, which offer no long-term benefit.

He suggests that, instead of indulging in short-term pleasures or risky ventures, people should consider investing in stocks or assets that provide genuine growth opportunities.

Lala believes the lack of investment advocacy and financial education, could hinder the country’s economic growth.

“We hear about drugs every day. Drugs don’t come free, I know, and you know, people are putting money into them. We want to see private companies turn into public companies, creating opportunities for people to buy shares, that $50 or $100 if they put into the business or into the share market, it’s long-term growth, they will be more happier.”

Lala adds that successful private companies in Fiji hesitate to go public because they don’t fully understand the advantages of being listed.

He states that businesses and individuals will benefit greatly if more emphasis is placed on promoting investment opportunities and educating the public.