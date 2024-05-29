Fijians urged to embrace lessons learnt from Ratu Sukuna

The late Statesman, Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna believed that education and culture are key to unlocking individual potential.

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula stressed this at the Ratu Sukuna Day Education and Culture Symposium today.

Year 13 students from fifteen schools will partake in discussions on indigenous identity, culture education and bravery in battle during the symposium.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Viliame emphasizes the importance of investment in education for the empowerment of youth as agents of change in society.

“Fiji needs future leaders who can see beyond the immediate horizon. Leaders with the courage to make the right decisions. Leaders with great courage and foresight to steer the course for a better Fiji. Such visionary leadership is essential if we are to tackle Fiji’s complex issues we hear in the news every day.”

Ratu Viliame says Fijians should embrace the lessons learned from Ratu Sukuna, to promote diversity and unite to address shared challenges in Fiji.

The GCC Chair believes that the symposium allows students to explore how Ratu Sukuna’s visionary leadership can leverage the transformative power of education and culture to shape Fiji’s future.

Ratu Sukuna Day celebration continues tomorrow with the engagement of students in various activities at Albert Park in Suva, followed by a lecture with Professor Steven

Ratuva at Fiji National University’s Nasinu Campus.

The main celebration will be held at Albert Park in Suva on Friday.