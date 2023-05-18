FBC brings one of a kind Motor Show

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Damodar Cinemas in partnership with the Syndicate are bringing a Motor Show for car enthusiasts.

The FMF – A Promise of Quality Motor Show is inspired by the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

The event will showcase 30 to 40 cars, featuring popular models such as the R34s, R35s, Toyota Supra, Nissan GTR, 350z, 370z, as well as a variety of motorbikes.

The Syndicate Group President, Rizwan Buksh says the public can see vehicles that were used in the first two Fast and Furious franchises.

“In a sense of what vehicles were used in the movie from Fast 1 and Fast 2. That is the main reason why we get in vehicles that have been part of the franchise. So people and guests coming in can actually see vehicles in Fiji.”

The Show will coincide with the premier of the much-awaited Fast X on Saturday at Damodar City Car Park in Suva.

FBC Event Manager, Shivneel Maharaj says it will be a family event that will begin from 5pm and continue until 8.30pm.

Maharaj says a lot of fun-filled activities have been organized which include food stalls, entertainment for kids, and product displays by corporate companies.