False positive for white substance found in Yasawa

[File Photo]

Further investigation is underway regarding the discovery of white substances washed ashore in Yasawa last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu says they initially suspected it could be methamphetamine however, follow-up examinations have ruled out the tests as a false positive.

ACP Driu says authorities remain concerned about the find, indicating a potential connection to other illegal activities within the region.

The Fiji Police Force is collaborating closely with regional partners as they continue to investigate the matter.