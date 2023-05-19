Expo provides platform for artisans

Over 200 selected women artisans from different provinces showcased their products at the Central Division Women’s Expo.

The event, which was held at the Civic Center Front Carpark in Suva, gave the women a platform to showcase their diverse talents and skills and sell their unique creations.

One of the vendors at the expo, Anaseini Latu has thanked the ministry for providing such a platform.

Article continues after advertisement

“I thank the Ministry of women for encouraging to come and sell our products.”

The Ministry, in partnership with the Fiji Arts Council, will assess the handicrafts and items on display, and 100 women will be selected to represent the Central Division in the National Women’s Expo next year.