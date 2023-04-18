Eco-tourism space needs to be explored: Seeto

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Small and medium-sized businesses have untapped potential for growth in the country’s ecotourism, adventure tourism, cultural tourism, and wellness tourism sectors.

Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto highlighted this during dialogue sessions with representatives of micro, small, and medium enterprises to discuss priorities and sustainability recommendations ahead of the National Economic Summit and Budget.

She stresses the need for increased awareness in the eco-tourism space.

“When we talk about tourists coming to Fiji, they always want to look for other things to do; it’s not always about the sand and the sun, although it is about that as well. Look at eco-tourism. What is eco-tourism? We can sell that better in Fiji, and I think we need a lot more promotion in that space because the world is actually going there.”

Minister for Cooperatives and SME, Manoa Kamikamica also believes that some sectors have the potential to grow further.

“There are potential industries within the MSME sector that, if the government pays a little more attention to them, may become quite big sectors.”



The Investment Fiji Chair says they are discovering new market opportunities for MSME products as these businesses have room for growth and can contribute to the country’s economic development.