Duo to face court for alleged bribery

Two men are in custody at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption over bribery charges.

One is a former officer from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, and the other is a former construction company director.

They face one count each, accused of offering over $7,000 to influence the awarding of three ministry tenders.

The case will be heard this afternoon in the Suva Magistrates’ Court.









