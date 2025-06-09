Dismissed officer reinstated after photo scandal

Penieli Ratei

The use of a police group chat to circulate a photo of Jonacani Bainimarama, brother of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, was at the centre of today’s testimony by Penieli Ratei in the Suva High Court.

Ratei, a former team leader at the Nabua Police Station, told the court that he instructed Officer Timoci Naulu to take the photo and post it in a Viber group of about 30 officers.

The image was labelled “known transporter” even though Bainimarama was not in custody and nothing was found during the search.

Ratei said former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho was aware of the group’s existence and that it was common for officers to share such information until a later directive banned the practice.

He claimed he didn’t know it was against protocol at the time.

He also testified that he only learned Jonacani Bainimarama was related to the former PM after the incident. He said the original tip-off came from the Narcotics Bureau, and that previous searches had raised suspicion.

Ratei said he was charged the day after the image was posted and placed on interdiction.

He claimed Qiliho had ordered a show cause letter with a same-day deadline and that he was later dismissed without being told why.

He told the court he appealed the dismissal, filed for a judicial review, and turned down early settlement offers, fearing further discrimination. He later accepted an out-of-court deal after Qiliho was suspended and was reinstated with full pay.

Under cross-examination, Ratei admitted he didn’t think he was doing any harm.

He said it had been a regular practice until Acting Commissioner Tudravu gave a clear order banning such photo sharing.

In this case, the prosecution alleges that Bainimarama and Qiliho made improper demands to then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to terminate the two police officers.

Specifically, it is alleged that Bainimarama, in his capacity as Prime Minister, threatened Tudravu with resignation if he did not fire the officers.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Qiliho, as the Commissioner of Police, later abused his authority by overruling Tudravu’s disciplinary decision and terminating the employment of both officers.

The trial resumes this afternoon.









