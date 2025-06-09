Disaster response slowed by costly delays, Minister warns

[Source: File Photo]

The Ministry of Finance is tackling critical delays in post-disaster needs and damage assessments that hamper Fiji’s disaster response and access to external support.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad stressed that slow assessments reduce the country’s ability to mobilize timely aid.

He confirmed ongoing reforms aimed at creating clear, sector-specific disaster risk finance plans to ensure funds reach priority areas rapidly.

“To restore critical infrastructure, protect livelihoods, and safeguard essential health and education services. We fully support the development of the regulations and guidelines mandated under Fiji’s Climate Change Act that exist to support evidence-based decision making, budgeting and risk-informed public investment decision.”

Prof Prasad acknowledged alarming findings from recent International Monetary Fund studies showing that the rising frequency and severity of disasters across Pacific Island nations threaten economic stability.

The World Bank’s Climate Risk Country Profile, he states also identifies Fiji as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries worldwide.

Prof Prasad said these realities expose weaknesses in the current development financing framework and highlight the urgent need to improve access to climate finance.

At home, the Minister emphasized that Fiji must recalibrate its planning and macroeconomic policies to integrate climate and disaster risks effectively.

