Digicel Fiji unveils DTV App

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has introduced the DTV App, which is a first in Fiji.

This app enables Fijians to access international sports and entertainment right at their fingertips and on the go.

Digicel Fiji and Sky Pacific have unveiled their expanded TV broadcast licenses granted by the Fijian government.

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica has congratulated Digicel Fiji on the new service which was made possible through the variation of licenses.

Kamikamica says the removal of the MIDA decree has facilitated opportunities for all mobile service providers to provide value-added services to the people of Fiji.

He adds they are looking forward to the positive impact of the services on the community, especially the ardent sports fans.

The DTV app is an all-in-one streaming solution, offering an extensive lineup of international and local channels with a strong emphasis on live sports.