Damodar Cinemas launch Fast X

Damodar Cinemas, Syndicate Cars Club, and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation have joined hands to present the highly anticipated movie, Fast X.

The much awaited movie is set to premiere on Saturday and has already generated substantial buzz, with tickets for many shows sold out.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar says the implementation of cutting-edge technology has facilitated online ticket sales.

Fast X also known as Fast & Furious 10 is a 2023 American action film starring Vin Diesel in the lead role.

“The minute that we open online sales. In one hour, we have one of the session sold out. So, it’s getting quite aggressive around it. We are grateful for today’s technology with Vodafone and M-PAiSA who’s behind our online ticket sale.”

Meanwhile the members of Syndicate Cars will be at Damodar City on Saturday when the movie premiers to showcase their Fast and Furious franchise cars.

Syndicate Cars rep, Rizwan Buksh says they will showcase vehicles that were used in Fast and Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious.