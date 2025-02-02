Creating a conducive environment for all

Everyone should take an active approach in ensuring that Fiji is a conducive place for all regardless of their background.

Owner of Yong Tong Company Newton Yuen says that as part of nation building people should be able to move past negativity and contribute positively.

As a first-generation Chinese Fijian, Yuen states that challenges are good in life, but it depends on how a person tackles them.

Yeun adds that the business that he took over from his family is a third-generation business, with roots dating back to the 1960s from a small café which now has become an Asian variety supermarket.

“Suva is growing into an international city. Fiji is very much a hub. And we will continue to do that. We all have to play our part. Just focus on what we need to do and move on.”



Newton Yuen

The business owner says that he will continue to invest in the country through his business.

Yuen states that Fiji will always be home for him and his family and they will embrace whatever the future holds.