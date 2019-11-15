Woman charged for breaching self-quarantine

A woman in her 60s who had allegedly breached the mandatory self-quarantine measures after returning from overseas has been charged.

She will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police were notified when the accused turned up to the Registrar of Marriage Office in Suva last month requesting for an urgent procedure of marriage.

It was discovered there that she had returned from the USA on the 23rd of March as per her travel itinerary and was supposed to be under self-isolation.

The accused was arrested after completing quarantine and has been charged with one count of failure to comply with order.

