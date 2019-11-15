Home

COVID-19

Police mobilized to lockdown Soasoa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 4, 2020 4:11 pm
Police have been mobilized to lock down a portion of Soasoa outside of Labasa Town

Police have been mobilized to lock down a portion of Soasoa outside of Labasa Town this afternoon.

This is where the contact tracing for the first COVID-19 case in the North is underway.

Roadblocks have been set up at both ends of the area to be locked down, manned by police officers.

Article continues after advertisement

The driveway to the patient’s residence has been blocked by the police.

As well, the driveway to all other homes in the area has been blocked with tires and cones with several police officers on standby.

No one is allowed in or out of this lockdown area.

It is unclear how long the lockdown will go on for.

Click here for more on COVID-19

