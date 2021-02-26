Four new border quarantine COVID cases

There are four new border quarantine cases of COVID-19.

All cases tested positive during routine quarantine testing while undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The first new border quarantine case is a 42-year-old female who travelled to Fiji from New Delhi, India, arriving in Nadi on flight GA8250 on February 24th.

Following the positive test result, she was transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital.

The Health Ministry says that she has developed symptoms and is in a stable condition.

The second border quarantine case is a 35-year-old male who travelled to Fiji from Bangalore, India transiting through New Delhi and arriving in Nadi on flight GA8250 on February 24th.

He returned a weak positive result, indicating there was little viral material in the sample.

The third and fourth border quarantine cases are a 12-year-old male and a 55-year-old female who travelled together to Fiji from Sacramento, United States of America, arriving in Nadi on flight NZ952 from Auckland on February 25th.

Both returned weak positive test results during routine testing in border quarantine and have no symptoms.

They are both currently considered historical cases of COVID-19 and will be managed according to the standard protocol for positive cases.

Fiji has now had 63 cases, with seven active cases currently admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation ward, 54 recoveries and two deaths.

The last 45 cases have been international travel-associated cases detected in border quarantine.