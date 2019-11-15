Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|Likuliku and Mana Island resorts closed temporarily|Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FCCC warns traders engaged in conditional selling|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out|Hotel industry helps in COVID-19 fight|China donates $4.3m in cash and supplies for COVID-19|FNU Semester break extended|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|More villages implement their own restrictions|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 4:40 pm
The latest economic review by the Reserve Bank of Fiji has revealed the global economy will enter into a recession this year as expected by the International Monetary Fund.

The latest economic review by the Reserve Bank of Fiji has revealed the global economy will enter into a recession this year.

The review, as expected by the International Monetary Fund says following almost a decade of positive economic growth, the domestic economy is now forecast to fall into a recession.

This as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged through the global economy generating severe economic disruptions and inflicting serious human suffering along its path.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the magnitude of the contraction depends on how long the pandemic lasts and the extent of local contagion.

The RBF says the main transmission will be through the tourism industry and cessation of economic activity due to appropriate precautionary measures taken by the Government and the general population.

The halt in tourism activity and the general decline in incomes and consumption appetite will also negatively affect Government revenue and have spillover effects to all other sectors in the economy.

Cumulative to February, visitor arrivals fell by 0.7 percent.

The review also reads Fiji’s tourism activity is expected to completely cease from March onwards due to travel restrictions, flight cancellations, diminished travel appetite and falling incomes in source markets.

As at 27 March, liquidity was around $615.2 million, owing to an increase in currency in circulation and a decline in foreign reserves.

Amongst other sectoral outcomes, pine production declined up to February (-40.2%) which led to a decline in woodchip (-27.0%) and sawn timber (-31.4%) production.

As per the RBF’s Job Advertisement Survey, the number of jobs advertised contracted by 27.4 percent on an annual basis up to February.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.