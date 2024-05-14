World

Eight killed and dozens injured after Mumbai billboard collapse

May 14, 2024 11:00 am

[Source: BBC]

A least eight people have been killed and about 60 injured after a giant billboard collapsed during a sudden storm in the Indian city of Mumbai, authorities said.

The billboard, measuring 70m by 50m according to the police, fell onto houses and a petrol station in the city’s financial district on Monday.

About 20 to 30 people are still feared to be trapped with a rescue operation underway, emergency services said.

Article continues after advertisement

The billboard fell after a rain and dust storm hit the city of Mumbai, ripping up trees and causing travel chaos and power outages.

Footage on local news channels shows the huge billboard swaying in the wind before giving way and crashing into the buildings near a busy road in the city’s eastern suburb of Ghatkopar.

A video posted on social media appears to show the immediate aftermath at the petrol station, with vehicles crushed under the fallen advertisement hoarding.

In photos from the scene, emergency teams can be seen working through the wreckage. dramatic video footage also shows rescue workers pulling out a victim from under the fallen billboard and using power tools to cut the metal.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said “speedy winds” caused the collapse and that several agencies including police, fire and national disaster response teams were involved in the rescue operation.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state, said a “high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.”

She added that the state government would provide financial assistance of 500,000 rupees (£4,767) to the families of those killed and wounded in the incident.

Flights were temporarily suspended at the city’s international airport during the storm with at least 15 planes diverted, local media report.

Mumbai is one of several cities in India prone to severe flooding and rain-related incidents during the monsoon season – which is usually between June and September.

Mediation continues as Fiji Water strike enters 8th day

Fiji eyes lessons from India's electoral process

MP raises alarm over ongoing water disruptions

Uncle jailed for rape

Man to front court for MPAiSA fraud

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support is vital : Tauribau

Fiji and Ontario commit to enhancing trade collaboration

Residents suffer in silence from development

Girmityas' contribution to education and multiculturalism

Generation gap hinders coconut industry growth

Enhancing vegetable cultivation practices

Palestinians flee as Israeli forces go back into Jabalia

Ravouvou’s Bears to host Wallabies

Eight killed and dozens injured after Mumbai billboard collapse

Oceania meet next for Karan

Duran to the rescue in 3-3 Villa thriller with Liverpool

Russia says troops enter border town near Kharkiv

Why has Putin removed ally Sergei Shoigu as Russia's defence minister?

Riots and unrest rock New Caledonia, Noumea International Airport closes and cancels flights

Four dead, several feared trapped under billboard

Canadian firefighters battle wildfire sweeping towards B.C. town

Ravai looks forward to Drua clash

Warriors to change plan for Rewa

NBA gives Bronny James medical clearance

Rabuka meets UK’s foreign secretary

Chiefs to open 2024 season vs. Ravens

Delegation visits Fiji Park in Canada

Girls advocate for friendly reproductive health services

Duo ordered to stay away from social media

Indian election enters fourth phase as rhetoric over religion

Maya Rudolph is the ultimate ‘mother’ in showstopping ‘SNL’ opening monologue

Drua have to find a way: Byrne

Duo remanded in custody for alleged murder

Cane to hang Test boots this year

Wounds of the past must be confronted: Rabuka

Saifiti may miss Titans clash

Direct descendants honored at Girmit Day

Next chess meet later this month

Recognize the inhumanity of indenture system

‘The Veil’ unravels despite the hook of Elisabeth Moss in spy mode

Floods kill 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra, 17 missing

Brazil floods kill 143, government announces emergency spending

How the Black Opry is helping elevate artists of color in country music

Kautoga and Verevou back for Rewa

President honors Girmityas' legacy on Girmit Day

PM assures the diaspora that government is progressing

Fijians continue to impress in Top 14

Women troubled with shortage of water

Ba and Nadi final in Muslim IDC

Cubs officially activate RHP Kyle Hendricks from IL

Ukrainian strike on apartment block kills 15

Nemo's Eurovision win fires up Swiss advocates for non-binary rights

Sela a work in progress

Emotional Farebrother win for coach Ranitu

Four front court for fraud related offences

Ministry clarifies cessation of outpatient services at CWM

Western Canada blazes cause evacuation orders, air quality concerns

Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight

Coconut Millers replace damaged boiler

First commercial tissue banana plantation

Arsenal reclaim provisional top spot with 1-0 win at Man United

Tabilo beats Djokovic in huge upset at Italian Open

Hibiscus festival likely to make a comeback

Injury-hit Titans survive late Cowboys comeback

Roosters continue to pile on points in big win over Warriors

Auroras dazzle in Latin America as solar storm causes rare displays

Eurovision is back in its spiritual home

Two charged in relation to Caubati man’s alleged murder

Ba police search for alleged assault suspect

Ministry urges women to be positive role models

Raids lead to more drug seizures and arrests

Drua still in top eight

Lomachenko outclasses Kambosos

Rewa dedicates result to mothers

Work progresses on National Security Defence Review

Traditional knowledge critical for ocean preservation

England's Anderson to retire from tests after Lord's match

Jayson Tatum scores 33 as Celtics take 2-1 lead on Cavs

Sam Rubin, Los Angeles TV mainstay, dead at 64

Kumar reigns again in chess meet

Wildfire evacuation notice issued for major Canada oil town

Hekari United secure crucial win with second-half double

‘Young Sheldon’ delivers a long-awaited shock

No excuse for Drua loss

Canadian police arrest fourth man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar

Boy drowns in Navosai Creek

Sela double seals draw for Rewa

Association notes downturn in retail sales

Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

PM pays respect to fallen soldiers

MoH clarifies AstraZeneca vaccine situation

Triathlon-France's Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma

Nikki Glaser had the week of her career

US 'alarmed,' 50,000 protest Georgia's foreign agent bill

Matavesi double in big win

Afghanistan floods kill at least 153

Mother’s Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings

HA refocuses on core business objective

Rewa to bank on experience against Auckland City

Chelsea's Sterling, Jackson score late goals in 3-2 win over Forest

Prasad salutes women for their bravery

Labasa acknowledges Girmit descendants

Tebara Carnival fundraises to beautify Nausori Town

Gvardiol double in rout of Fulham sends Man City top

West Ham deal hammer blow to Luton's survival hopes with 3-1 win

Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss at Spurs

Wissa strikes in stoppage time as Brentford win at Bournemouth

Newcastle edge towards Europe after 1-1 draw with Brighton

Doucoure secures Everton record with win over Sheffield United

Palace climb past Wolves with their fifth win in six games

Force outclass Drua in Perth

Brumbies survive Waratahs comeback

Southern side finally earn derby success in Super Rugby Pacific

Vern Cotter’s side go top of Super Rugby Pacific

Sharks dig deep to break six-year drought in Melbourne

Dragons overcome error-prone Rabbitohs

Bradman's best propels Knights to victory in Tamworth

Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Maroons win Farebrother after 21 years

LTA records fraudulent activities in driving schools

Prasad highlights Girmityas' legacy of peaceful solutions

Reduce unforced errors: Byrne

Swamy replaced as Nadi coach

eTransport cards can be redeemed

Ochoa and Lozano out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

Mexico heat wave melts temperature records in ten cities

China to enhance scholarships for vocational training

UNDP to help PIF in establishing future foresight unit

Historic Bosco Trophy win for Suva

Christie's previews Michael Schumacher watches going up for auction

Raiders raid Silktails in one sided affair

Maivunidawa powers Mini Kulas to final

Prasad honors contributions of Girmityas

Stage set for first Farebrother Trophy challenge

Stakeholders unite to alleviate water crisis in Vutia District

Gap is closing on Auckland City

Comic book gives the lowdown on Janet Jackson's life and career

PM calls for funding for Fiji's fleet decarbonisation

Cavaliers out to gain upper hand against top-seeded Celtics

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial for rape

Embrace traditional knowledge for oceans: Prasad

Biden jokes Trump should have injected himself with bleach

Two new 'Lord of the Rings' movies heading to theaters

Beach Boys book covers 60 years of sun

Australia says Palestinian UN membership bid builds peace momentum

Ministry expresses concern over risky habits of drug use

Byrne confident in Matawalu-Ravula pairing

Rewa trio in doubt

HA works with TLTB to recover $2.5m outstanding loan

Shortage of blood remains a challenge

French soccer star Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris Saint Germain

Green transition vital for PIC’s

Bednarek storms to 200m victory in Doha

Panthers prove too good for Dogs but lose captain Cleary

Reds rally to beat Rebels at Suncorp Stadium

Visitors cruise to Super Rugby Pacific victory

Mam, Mariner magnificent as Broncos down Eels

British commander says air drops a lifesaver

Three law amendments approved by World Rugby

Fiji FACT pool fixtures released

US 'deeply troubled' by actions against protesters in Georgia

Mataiciwa appointed SoE, Nakarawa is FCS Commissioner

RKS, Sila no show at Eastern Zone 7s

Pope starts countdown to Holy Year centred on theme of hope

Auckland City is beatable: Singh

Efforts underway to address stray animal concerns

Stakeholders note shift in behavior at Fiji Finals

Fiji Water senior rep from the US to be in next week

Belief key for Western Force

China extends support to agriculture sector

Ratu Wiliame challenges businesses

U19 women’s cricket set for Bali

Fiji Museum to display limited artifacts on Girmit Day

No pressure says Clark as fans follow her to WNBA

Slow is the first film to really understand asexuality

Peru's poverty rate ticks up for second straight year

Film-maker says he wants to change 'sexist' Bollywood

Twin decisions from Colombian courts deal blows to Petro's government

Investigation into Qiliho’s leaked picture begins, Panapasa apologizes

Nothing to worry about says RFMF Commander

Polish judge at heart of spy scandal loses immunity

Kamikamica meets kava associations in the US

The Killers' hit becomes the biggest song never to top charts

Tuisova set for Racing Metro debut

Delta Tigers in good spirits ahead of showdown

Deaths in Brazil floods rise to 107, horse rescued from rooftop

FICAC investigation into lot allotment abuse continues

Residents raise drainage concerns with SCC

DPM Prasad urges ocean collaboration efforts

$20k boost for Basketball Fiji

Fisheries Ministry enhances livelihood projects

Comprehensive solutions needed to confront sugar sector issues

Nadal battles past Bergs in Italian Open first round

Activists claim intimidation by police

Woman to face court over alleged financial deception

Israel Eurovision entrant booed during rehearsal

Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services

Israel due to get billions of dollars more in US weapons