Content creators call for monetization

Content creator Shania Singh.

Fiji’s content creators are calling for monetisation to accompany the government’s new tax plan.

Shania Singh, a digital creator known for entertainment, beauty, lifestyle and travel content, said many young creators remain dependent on paid collaborations with large businesses without direct earnings from their work.

Shania added that taxation should not discourage newcomers, as it only applies once income crosses a set threshold.

“So, monetisation is a great way for people to earn a living and, you know, especially youths that are on the street right now, I think they all have talent and I think this um if they were able to monetise on these social media platforms, they’d be able to make a very good living.”



Content creator Shania Singh (left) during an interview with our journalist Litia Cava.

Vly Navoka, a musician and online creator, said formal recognition of the sector is long overdue.

“So if we do get on the monetisation list, we get direct income from all these online platforms and then again to the texting, then everybody wins. Like we make our money, government tax should we pass the threshold.”

Vly recalled that early in his career, it was difficult to earn from music online because third parties took a cut.

Monetisation, Vly states now allows creators to earn directly, while taxes are applied only after income thresholds are met.

Both creators emphasised the importance of responsibility online. Vly said the whole world was watching and creators must post wisely to protect Fiji’s image.

Shania warned that some online trends blur the line between entertainment and harmful behaviour.

They urged creators to act professionally, plan carefully and uphold ethical standards.

While the tax plan marks a milestone for Fiji’s digital economy, they said monetisation, guidance and responsible growth must come first for the sector to thrive.

