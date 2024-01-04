Constitution requires consensus for amendments: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua.

The need for lawful amendments to the 2013 Constitution has been emphasized by the Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

He notes the essential requirement of consensus among the Fijian people through a referendum.

The Minister reiterates the Constitution’s supremacy and urges a mature national dialogue to steer Fiji’s direction thoughtfully.

“This process ensures that constitutional amendments are not only lawful but also reflect the collective will and best interests of our nation.”

Tikoduadua outlines the government’s aspirations for a more inclusive and forward-looking Fiji, aiming to foster an environment where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Emphasizing the potential for greatness within Fiji, he acknowledges the strides made but also the need for further progress.

Tikoduadua also boasted about Fiji’s achievements while emphasizing the continued efforts required to propel it towards greater heights.