Comprehensive approach to curb crimes

The Ministry of Home Affairs says it is taking a comprehensive approach to counter the recent reports of criminal activities and other incidents that may threaten public safety.

Minister, Pio Tikoduadua says 100 new police constables will be engaged in the force as the police-to-population ratio is insufficient to ensure optimal public safety.

Tikoduadua says the current ratio is one constable for every 193 individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says the public can expect an increase in police presence, which will enhance the Force’s ability to respond to reports promptly.

“By augmenting our police force, we aim to achieve a better police-to-population ratio, which will significantly contribute to the safety and security of all our Fijian community.”

Tikoduadua says these constables will be trained in a comprehensive manner to serve the community effectively.

“This training will emphasize community engagement, de-escalation techniques, and cultural sensitivity, ensuring that our police force not only maintains law and order but also builds strong relationships with the people that they serve.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew gave his reassurance that safety will remain paramount.

“Police will continue to work in trying to manage and minimize whatever is speculated out there by the general public and social media, and we will continue to do our work.”

Tikoduadua says in addition, the Ministry is implementing the police beat initiative, which will further enhance visibility and accessibility in the neighbourhoods.