Bates Café in Namaka invests $80k

In response to the overwhelming demand from its customers, Bates Café, nestled in the heart of Namaka, Nadi has taken a bold step to expand its establishment and revamp its services.

Café Manager Jayas Kumar says the modern and elegant café, known for its delectable delicacies and warm ambiance, has undergone a major transformation, with an investment exceeding $80,000.

Kumar says the new space is larger and more accommodating, allowing the Café to cater to an even huge number of patrons without compromising on comfort and quality.

“People actually want to go to new places, they don’t want to go to old places where they have already been, and they want to go to places where they can experience hospitality.”

He says the eatery has become a staple for individuals from all walks of life, drawing locals and tourists alike to savor their diverse menu and impeccable service.

Kumar adds they have retained the café’s modern and elegant touch, creating a welcoming environment for individuals.

Also five new jobs have been created.