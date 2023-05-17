BAT Fiji launches manufacturing upgrade

British American Tobacco Fiji has launched latest upgrades to its manufacturing department today.

General Manager, Sam Dormor say they’ve invested $4.5 million in the past few years for upgrades.

Dormor says ‘Project Sovereign’ means to reduce inefficiencies and unlock the Fiji market’s ability to use local tobacco leaves for certain export markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“This investment ensures our processes are consistent with BAT’s best practices and that goods produced here are of the highest quality and with minimal waste. Since our production team have been qualified by BAT’s regional counterparts-this gives us an increased ability to compete with other similar markets such as Pakistan, South Korea and Sri Lanka.”

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the renovation on the Lamina and Stem machinery is key to responding to market demands.

“During the pandemic, BAT continue to operate its leaf growing tobacco manufacturing and export sectors, providing employment to its 129 permanent staff, 180 daily contractors as well as supporting its 300 contracted farmers and estimated.”

The upgrade and improved product quality means BAT Fiji has been able to make the transition from 96 percent local leaf to 100 percent.