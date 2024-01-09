Addressing historical trauma to propel development

[File Photo]

The Fiji Council of Social Services has initiated a program aimed at addressing the complex issues that Melanesian communities experience.

According to FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga, the initiative highlights the significance of comprehending historical trauma as a fundamental element that propels sustainable development.

Catanasiga states that the project aims to expand beyond traditional infrastructure assessments and focus on their historical background.

“We are finding that there are some historical issues that need to be addressed with our Melanesian family. But a lot of it has to do with asking or having sensitive conversations that have to be held in order for us to address the development challenges that we face.”

Catanasiga believes that the new strategy recognizes poverty as a complicated problem with long historical roots.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakiusa Tubuna, urges the people to work together to address pressing issues.

“I’m fully aware of the current problems in your communities, and you all must work together to address your concerns about land security, community disintegration, livelihood opportunities, and escalating poverty in your communities.”

By utilizing comprehensive, community-driven development initiatives, FCOSS is hopeful that the program will act as a ray of hope for Melanesian communities, promising a better future.