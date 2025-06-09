ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe confirmed as Police Operations Chief

[File Photo]

The Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, has been officially confirmed to the post.

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said the confirmation followed recommendations from a specially convened promotion board comprising both internal and external members to ensure the appointment was merit-based.

ACP Vusonilawe, who hails from Nasealevu Village, brings more than three decades of policing experience to the role.

Over the course of his 32-year career, he has served in several key leadership positions, including Station Officer and Officer in Charge of the Nausori Policing District, Divisional Manager for Community Policing, Divisional Police Commander (Eastern), Director of Training, and Director of Operations.

ACP Vusonilawe joined the Fiji Police Force in 1993. He also undertook a Command Course at the Malaysian Police Institute for Leadership and Management.

Commissioner Tudravu said the rigorous selection process underscored the organisation’s commitment to professionalism and strong leadership within its ranks.

ACP Vusonilawe expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for the confidence placed in him, saying he looks forward to leading the operational arm of the Fiji Police Force and strengthening service delivery nationwide.

