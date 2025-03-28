59 sugarcane farmers receive government support

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A total of 59 sugarcane farmers in Seaqaqa received grants from the government yesterday to assist them with securing land for farming.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the New Farmers/Lease Premium Grant Program provided to farmers helps the sugar industry thrive.

Singh says this initiative underscores our government’s dedication to ensuring that land tenure is not a barrier to agricultural progress.

The minister says this initiative is not just about supporting new farmers but also about securing land tenure for existing farmers, allowing them to expand their operations and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry.

