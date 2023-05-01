War 2 to go on floors in November

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Earlier it was reported that three actresses were being considered for the lead role in War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

The actresses in contention for the role were Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari Wagh. While a final decision was yet to be made based on their availability. Now as per reports, Hrithik Roshan has allotted the dates for War 2.

Interestingly, reports state that Hrithik will commence shooting for the film in December 2023. Well, we hear that the film itself will go on floors in November, while Hrithik will join in the following month. The said shoot will be the first schedule of the film.

Ayan Mukerji will be directing the film under the YRF banner. War first instalment featured Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. It was directed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand. A source had told Bollywood Hungama earlier, “The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business.” However, it will be Jr NTR joining the cast of War 2 this time.

War 2 is slated to release by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and will be the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film will be a continuation of episodes post Tiger 3 and will eventually lead to the epic face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.