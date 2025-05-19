Tom Cruise recalls Taj Mahal visit, speaks fluent Hindi

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Tom Cruise’s bond with India is no secret. Over the decades, he has done more than just jumping off cliffs and hanging from planes—he’s leapt straight into the hearts of Indian fans.

Known globally as the king of Hollywood action, Cruise’s connection with India goes far beyond red carpets and blockbuster premieres. His charm, humility, and genuine fascination with Indian culture have made him a fan favourite across the country.

Whether it was lighting up the Taj Mahal with his awe or dancing to Bollywood tracks – Cruise has created unforgettable moments that bonded him with India in unique, heartwarming ways.

Article continues after advertisement

During his interactions at the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise couldn’t help but gush about his iconic visit to the Taj Mahal during the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol promotions. He said, “I have to say the whole experience for me has been etched in my memory.

Every single moment- from the moment that I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, to spending time in Mumbai with Anil and all the people on the night of the premiere. I remember every moment quite vividly.”

But the real showstopper? When Cruise casually mentioned that he’s ready for some Bollywood magic! “It’s on my list of kind of films to make” he admitted, praising the energy, drama, dance and sheer joy of Bollywood films. Now, just imagine Ethan Hunt breaking into a dance sequence – now that’s a mission we’d love to see!

In his recent interactions, the Hollywood icon surprised many by speaking fluent Hindi, effortlessly delivering lines like “Main aapse bohot pyaar karta hoon” and even recreating a dialogue from his own film in Hindi, saying, “Main chahta hoon tum mujh par bharosa karo ek aakhri baar.”

His flawless pronunciation and ease with the language hinted at a readiness for Bollywood, sparking excitement among Indian fans who are eager to see him light up Indian screens. Because let’s face it—if he can pull off Ethan Hunt in Hindi, a grand Bollywood entry might just be his next impossible mission!

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.