Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s next titled Baap

Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Recently, it was revealed that Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty are collaborating for the first time on an action-packed thriller, which will be produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan.

Bollywood Hungama has now got an additional scoop on this report. According to our sources, the film has been titled BAAP and will be directed by Vivek Chauhan.

“The title BAAP justifies the presence of action legends from the 80s – Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty. The makers are planning to position it as the BAAP of all action films aka. father of action films. The movie goes on floors on June 14 with a schedule in Mumbai,” a source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama.

It will feature all the four actors at their heroic best and will be released in 2023. “The makers will release it on a big holiday. It will be a treat to all the action lovers,” the source further told us, and informed that all the stars have a strong fan base in the masses even today and hence, the makers are confident of drawing a big audience in the single screen.

Ahmed and Zee have been planning this venture for a while now and it took lot of efforts to match the dates of all these action stars. It’s touted to be a Desi Expendables, as all the senior action stars are uniting on a single film.