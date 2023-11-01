Robert De Niro takes stand to deny ex-assistant's gender discrimination claim

[Source: BBC]

Robert De Niro took the stand on the first day of a civil trial against a former employee who sued the actor over claims of gender discrimination.

Graham Chase Robinson says the star underpaid her, made sexist comments and assigned her “stereotypically female” tasks while she worked as an executive.

De Niro said her allegations were “all nonsense” in testimony that reporters described as “grumpy” and “grouchy”.

Article continues after advertisement

He has accused her of misusing company funds and watching Netflix on the job.