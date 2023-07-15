Robbie, Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced during a press conference in Los Angeles that the union representing Hollywood actors will go on strike.

She added, “In preparation, we all got together last week to create our signs. I was on sticks! When you’re out there without a splinter thanks to the perfectly placed duct tape, think of ya girl! #UnionStrong.”

The official strike declaration comes after SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee’s talks with major studios and streaming services about a new contract failed, even after the original deadline to make a deal was extended by weeks and a federal mediator got involved.

Article continues after advertisement

The strike is set to go into effect at midnight PT Thursday night, but many actors have spoken about the impact it will have before it officially commenced.

On the red carpet of the “Oppenheimer” premiere in London – moments before the cast walked out in solidarity of the strike – Matt Damon told Deadline that a strike will impact his new production company that he started with Ben Affleck.

Margot Robbie, who stars in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, told Sky News during the movie’s London premiere Wednesday night that she’s “absolutely” in support of a SAG-AFTRA strike.

Throughout the day on Thursday, more actors took to their social media following news of the strike to express their support.

Josh Gad, known for playing Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen” franchise, also tweeted how “proud and impressed” he was by Drescher and his union during Thursday’s press conference.

Bob Odenkirk, who was nominated on Wednesday for an Emmy for his performance in “Better Call Saul,” echoed Gad’s sentiment, writing on his Twitter page, “Holy Cow. Go Fran Go! This was a powerful statement. I stand with Fran and everyone in SAG and WGA in this extended moment…onwards.”

And Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis showed her support by posting a photo on her Instagram page of theater masks with words saying, “It looks like it’s time to take down the masks and pick up the signs.”