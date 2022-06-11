Entertainment

Justin Bieber's face partially paralysed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

1news

June 11, 2022 12:55 pm

[Source: 1News]

Justin Bieber has shared his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused the right side of his face to be paralysed.

Bieber shared an Instagram video with his followers on Saturday (NZT), explaining the virus has attacked nerves in an ear and his face.

The news comes after the singer announced three shows on his 2022 justice World Tour would be cancelled.

According to DermNet NZ, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “is a rare peripheral facial neuropathy”. It occurs in people with a previous history of chickenpox.

Bieber said the condition is “pretty serious” and his body is telling him to “slow down”.

He said one of his eyes is unable to fully blink, he’s unable to smile on one side, and one of his nostrils is unable to move.

“‘I’m gonna get better. I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal … It will go back to normal, it’s just time, and we don’t how much time it’s gonna be.”

“It’s going to be OK. I hope and I trust God and I trust it’s all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime rest and I love you guys. Peace.”

