Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis 'loves her life'

Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, has had a hugely successful Hollywood career but describes herself as a loner. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Jamie Lee Curtis is “not that particular” about her career choices but there’s one role fans will never see her in.

The 66-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful Hollywood career with movies such as Halloween and Freaky Friday, but insists she’s not picky about her film projects.

“Usually, if a part comes to me, there’s a reason. It’s not random,” Curtis told Us Weekly.

“I don’t believe you’ll be seeing me playing Lady Macbeth. I don’t think you’re going to see Lady Macbeth in my filmography.”

The actor loves working in the film industry, admitting she has “no complaints” about her work life.

“I pretty much do the work that comes to me … I love my life,” she said.

“I just love the fact that I get to be me, that I get to do what I do, that I get to do art and be a part of the art form that I get to be part of – entertainment.

“I love the combo platter of show business. I’m a marketing guru. I love marketing. And I just love the process of living a creating life. So I got no complaints.”

Curtis – who appeared alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the 2024 action-comedy movie Borderlands – previously described herself as a loner but admits she still enjoys spending time with her co-stars.

“I’m really quite a loner when I’m in my own life, but in my work I get to embrace people and I’ve been doing that for a long time,” she told Extra.

Curtis particularly relished spending time with Blanchett while shooting Borderlands.

“We’ve bonded in a really lovely way,” she said.

“Obviously, Cate lives far, far away … Chances that I would have ended up in a movie with her were very small, and so the opportunity presented itself … and I went to Budapest.”

Curtis also enjoyed reuniting with Lindsay Lohan for the Freaky Friday sequel, which will be released later this year.

The actor starred alongside Lohan in the original movie back in 2003.

“She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it’s insane,” Curtis said.

