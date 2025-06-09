Everybody Loves Raymond cast marks 30 years at Emmys

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The reunions at the 2025 Emmys kept coming.

After such team-ups as Parent Trap besties Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix (on the red carpet), Gilmore Girls mother-daughter duo Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, and Kathy Bates and Alan Cumming from the 1999 Annie TV musical, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett from Everybody Loves Raymond came back together on stage.

The pair, who played brothers Ray (Romano) and Robert Barone (Garrett) on the nine-season-long sitcom, presented Best Comedy Series — an award the show won twice during its run.

“For Brad and I, it’s an honor to present for Best Comedy Series. We were lucky enough to be on a show that won this award 20 years ago this month,” Romano said. “It’s a long time ago.”

“I thought I would’ve been back here sooner in some capacity,” Garrett said, joking, “I thought I would’ve worked more. Don’t think if you win tonight your life is gonna change!”

Garrett’s gag went full dark humor when he asked if he’d make the cut for the Emmys In Memoriam.

“If it’s a slow year, no doubt. No question,” Romano volleyed back.

In its history, Everybody Loves Raymond, created by Romano and Philip Rosenthal, received 15 Emmys and 69 total nominations, including for Romano, Garrett, and their colleagues Patricia Heaton, and Peter Boyle. The show first launched in 1996 and enjoyed nine seasons that culminated with a 2005 finale.

As recently as June, Romano and Heaton shot down any hopes anyone might have of seeing a series reboot one day.

“No, there won’t be a reboot,” Romano told New York Post while on the red carpet for a 30-year celebration of Everybody Loves Raymond at New York City’s Paley Museum.

“The obvious [answer] is: Peter [Boyle] and Doris [Roberts] and one of the kids, they’re no longer with us,” Romano pointed out. “We’re all heartbroken. They’re a big part of the show, the dynamic.”

“To try to do it again without the cast members that we’ve lost would be a disservice to the show,” Heaton added.

Nominees for Best Comedy Series at the 2025 ceremony included Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio, and What We Do in the Shadows.

