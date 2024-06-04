Dolly Parton loved Beyoncé's 'Jolene' rendition

Dolly Parton (left) and Beyoncé [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Dolly Parton thinks Beyoncé’s take on her classic song “Jolene” is “bold” breath of spring.

Parton talked about the pop star’s rendition of the tune for ”Cowboy Carter” in a recent interview with “E! News.”

Beyoncé’s version of Parton’s 1973 classic flips the script on the original in which Parton beseeches another woman to not steal her man.

Article continues after advertisement

Parton said she’s “proud” of Beyoncé’s country album on which Parton is featured.

The country legend said she and Bey talked after the album came out and all is well. So good in fact, Parton said she would be happy to duet with her at the next Grammy Awards ceremony should the opportunity present itself.