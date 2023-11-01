Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged: US media

[Source: BBC]

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have become engaged, according to US media reports.

The Magic Mike actor, 43, and Batman actress, 34, have been dating for two years since reportedly working together on a film.

On Saturday Kravitz was reportedly seen out wearing an engagement ring as the couple attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.

Sources confirmed to American news outlets the pair were getting married.

Speaking in a GQ interview in November last year, Kravitz gushed over Tatum, describing him as a “wonderful human”.

The couple met after she cast Tatum whilst making her debut directing thriller, Pussy Island.

During the filming she described him as being her “protector” and “really wonderful and sweet”.

She added: “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Speaking last year, Tatum described her in a Variety story about the making of the film as a “perfectionist in the best possible way”.

Kravitz, also a singer, is the daughter of rock legend Lenny Kravitz and The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet. She was divorced from her husband Karl Glusman after two years in 2019.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan for ten years. The pair have a child together.

He dated singer Jessie J, before starting his relationship with Kravitz.

Representatives for the couple did not reply when approached by BBC News.