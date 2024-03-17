Badshah’s Ek Tha Raja to have Nora Fatehi’s voice along with Shah Rukh Khan as a narrator

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In the realm of music where every note holds a tale, rapper Badshah recently unleashed a storm with the announcement of his latest album Ek Tha Raja holding an iconic narration by none other than the King of Bollywood himself – Shahrukh Khan. But, that’s not all!

While SRK’s narration has had fans awaiting the number with excitement, Badshah had another revelation waiting. The multi-talented artist Nora Fatehi too is a part of the album as she has lent her vocals, adding an extra layer of excitement.

As word of the album spread like wildfire, fans and audiences are excited to see what unfolds as they schedule the release of 16 songs in one album, on March 18, 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

This momentous release not only commemorates Badshah’s iconic 12+ years in the music industry but also highlights his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Celebrating this milestone decade, Badshah presents his fans with what they know him best for – exceptional music.

Following the triumph of his previous albums, Badshah embarks on a revolutionary journey with ‘Ek Tha Raja,’ dedicating 18 months to curating an album that transcends conventional music-making.

With over 25 artists and producers from both India and around the world joining forces, this highly anticipated album is a testament to collaborative creativity.