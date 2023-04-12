Business

Taxes and adulting: What to know about filing taxes on your own for the first time

April 12, 2023 10:04 am

[Source: CNN Business]

For most people in their early- to mid-20s, filing taxes is right up there with having to pay rent and realizing you can’t take summers off anymore: an unwelcome fact of being an adult.

If you’re a recent graduate working your first full-time job or supporting yourself for the first time, this tax-filing season may indeed be your first experience doing your own taxes without the help of a parent.

So here are seven things to keep in mind.

Article continues after advertisement

1. It’s not you. Taxes are genuinely confusing

If you’re confounded by filing your taxes, you may think it’s because you’re young and inexperienced.

Nonsense.

Tax filers of all ages get confused by tax rules and the intricacies of all the tax documents required.

And it doesn’t help that tax provisions are tweaked frequently.

2. Organize everything before filling out anything

Your tax return is a financial snapshot of your life over a 12-month period, in this case 2022.

And a lot can happen during that time that will have tax implications and need to be reported.

“Think about what went on in your life in the past year,” said Tom O’Saben, the director of tax content at the National Association of Tax Preparers.

For example, O’Saben asked, did you work more than one job? Did you move for a new job? Did you get laid off? Did you get married or have a child? Did you make student loan payments? Did you make money selling anything you own? Did you buy a home?

Next, pull together all necessary documentation.

In addition to receipts and other paperwork you may have kept, you should also have tax forms that were either mailed to you or sent electronically — from your employers, brokerage firms, college, loan servicers, the state unemployment office, etc.

You’ll need the information on these forms to fill out your tax return accurately.

Keep in mind, the IRS also has a copy of these “third-party” forms that were sent to you, so its systems will flag if there is any discrepancy between what is on the form sent to you and what you put on your return.

3. Many types of income are taxable but tax isn’t always withheld

Most people realize what they earn at a full-time job is subject to income tax and that those taxes are automatically withheld by your employer.

But any side hustle income you generate, or money you make as a gig worker, is also taxable, even if you’re paid in cash or via a payment app.

Ditto for tips.

And often tax on that type of income is not withheld.

You’re just paid a gross amount and will have to set aside money to cover the taxes owed on it.

Severance payments and unemployment benefits may be taxable too.

And so is investment income — meaning the profits (or “capital gain”) you make on the sale of an investment or property — which is basically the price for which you sell something minus the original price you paid for it. (Also worth noting: if you have investment income, also called “passive” income, it is taxed at a lower rate than your paycheck — i.e., “earned” income — assuming you held your investment longer than a year.)

Most dividends and interest payments are also taxable.

And remember all that lucrative fun you had betting on the SuperBowl or spending a weekend with friends in Vegas?

Yup, your winnings from gambling and sports betting are considered taxable income. (The semi-good news is if you had any gambling losses last year, they can offset your wins, so it may be that you won’t owe tax on your winnings if your losses cancel them out.)

For many of these types of income you should have received forms from your employer (a W2 if you’re a full-time employee); from your clients if you’re a contract or gig worker (eg. a 1099-K, a 1099-NEC) or, starting next year, from the payment apps on which you get paid for your goods and services (e.g., a 1099-MISC). Meanwhile, banks and brokerage firms will send you 1099-INTs (for interest), 1099-DIVs (for dividends) and 1099-Bs (for your capital gains and losses).

4. You have to file both federal AND state income tax returns, except in these states

If you live in Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington or Wyoming, you don’t have to file a state tax return because those states don’t impose an income tax.

If you live in New Hampshire and Tennessee, you won’t have to file a return for your salary and wages. But you may have to file a return if you got income from dividends and interest during the tax year.

5. Most people take the standard deduction on the federal return

The standard deduction reduces your adjusted gross income.

The amount for tax year 2022 is $12,950 for singles; $25,900 for married couples filing jointly; and $19,400 for heads of household (e.g., a single parent).

“That’s the amount of money you don’t have to pay tax on,” O’Saben noted.

The only filers who itemize their deductions are those whose deductions add up to more than the standard deduction. Itemized deductions include: charitable contributions, state and local income and property taxes, mortgage interest and casualty loss if you live in a federally declared disaster area.

But even if you just take the standard deduction you may also take in addition what are called “above-the-line” deductions.

These include up to $2,500 in student loan interest that you paid in 2022 (your student loan servicer should send you a Form 1098-E); any contributions you made to a deductible IRA or to a Health Savings Account; and, if you’re a teacher, up to $300 of what you spent on school supplies and personal protective equipment for your classroom.

[For a fuller list of different types of taxable income (“additional income”) and above-the-line deductions (“adjustments to income”), see Schedule 1 to the federal 1040 form.]

6. Figure out what credits you’re eligible to take

A tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your tax bill and if it’s a “refundable” credit, which some are, it can actually increase your refund.

Some credits to be aware of, especially if you’re not making a lot of income:

The Earned Income Tax Credit: The EITC is intended to help low- and moderate-income workers (defined in 2022 as those with earned income under $59,187), and especially filers with children.

The EITC is also available to earners without qualifying children and it’s worth $560 for 2022.

Education credits: If you were in school last year, footed the costs and are not claimed as a dependent on anyone else’s tax return, you may be eligible for an American Opportunity Tax Credit or a Lifetime Learning Credit.

To see if you qualify, here’s an IRS table comparing the eligibility requirements and the value of each of those credits.

Also, check to see if your educational institution sent you a Form 1098-T, which you will need if you claim one of these credits.

The Saver’s Credit: The Saver’s Credit is a federal match for lower-income earners’ retirement contributions for up to $2,000 a year.

The Child Tax Credit: If you’re a parent you may claim a maximum child tax credit of $2,000 for each child through age 16 if your modified adjusted gross income is below $200,000 ($400,000 if filing jointly). Above those levels, the child tax credit starts to get reduced.

And the portion of the credit treated as refundable — meaning it is paid to you even if you don’t owe any federal income tax — is capped at $1,500, and that is only available to those with earned income of at least $2,500.

And if you paid for child care in 2022, you may be eligible to claim a dependent care credit.

7. Deadlines matter

Your federal tax return is due on April 18.

That is the day by which you must have filed your 2022 individual tax return and paid any remaining federal income taxes owed for last year.

The only exceptions are for those who lived in federally declared disaster areas, in which case their deadlines are later.

But anyone can apply for — and will automatically be granted — a six-month extension until October 16, 2023 to file their return if they submit Form 4868 by April 18.

Note, though, that an extension to file is not an extension to pay if you still owe the IRS more in taxes for last year than you actually paid in 2022.

So, unless you have good reason to believe you will receive a refund, get a ballpark estimate of what more you think you’ll owe the IRS and send in that check by April 18 if you file for an extension.

Otherwise you could be hit with a late payment penalty. And that could be compounded by a failure-to-file penalty if you didn’t file on time or didn’t get an automatic filing extension.

Fiji acknowledges World Bank support

Framework to protect traditional knowledge and cultural expression

Investigation possible into HA abuse

WAF struggles to provide water carting services to certain communities

6.3% economic growth projected for Fiji

Domestic violence remains a concern: Tabuya

Rise in bogus traders concerning

Cabinet re-establishes the Government Schools Board of Governors

Conduct of Police officers under scrutiny: Tikoduadua

Poor roads make water carting more challenging: PM

Local Government in talks with SCC for new Raiwaqa market

Kikau sidelined by pectoral injury

Valetini named, Wallabies lock earns first start

‘Succession’ writer reveals they used code words ‘Larry David’ to hide major plot development

Hollywood writers hold strike vote Tuesday

Trio returns, Tela captains Drua

Matthew McConaughey has some thoughts on his next role as ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff stirs interest

Shares in Regal Cinemas’ owner hit all-time low

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they’re engaged

Head of top UK business lobby fired over misconduct claims

FSSRL grand-final rescheduled to May 6th

Some Drua players to be rested

Alibaba unveils its ChatGPT-style service

Vanuatu hopes for great start

Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

US, Philippines agree to complete security assistance road map in 5-10 years

South Korea wildfire forces 500 residents to evacuate

Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl

‘Beef’ turns a road-rage run-in into one of the year’s juiciest shows

G7 to discuss digital currency standards, crypto regulation

Volcano erupts in Russian far east, followed by an earthquake

‘The Little Mermaid’ remake updates original lyrics to include consent, songwriter says

Taxes and adulting: What to know about filing taxes on your own for the first time

The most-wanted clothing brands at resale are probably hanging in your closet

US gives final nod to huge power line from Wyoming to Nevada

‘John Wick’ franchise ‘not ready to say goodbye’ to Keanu Reeves

Macron's aim of EU unity on China undone by trip fallout

YouTube reveals prices of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

Kentucky, Tennessee leaders call for tighter gun control after mass shootings

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in S.Korean EV industry by 2030

Evans confident Fiji Finals won’t affect ticket sales

Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

Volcano erupts in Russian far east, followed by an earthquake

Inter's second-half double at Benfica puts them on course for semis

World Bank funds Vanua Levu tourism development

Gollings remains firm on Fiji 7s

Fiji ready for Vanuatu

Hair salons under the spotlight

Djokovic recovers from stuttering start to reach Monte Carlo round three

Norway's Hegerberg injured in draw with Sweden

Fiji Law Reform Commission to be re-established

England want 'flat, fast' pitches for Ashes says Stokes

Tubuna motivated by Noimalu's challenges

The latest on hybrid work: Who is WFH and who isn’t

Coolio’s death caused by accidental overdose, according to coroner

Gollings asks for holistic view

American offices are half-empty. That could be the next big risk for banks

Fiji FA mourns Gukisuva’s passing

Nakasi disappointed to miss out on Easter Championship 

Winning start for Fiji U15

Sky News Australia quits TikTok, says security risks ‘too great’ for media

Melanesian Futsal Cup set for tomorrow

Shortened hours likely for nightclubs

Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dead at 81

Name change law to be reviewed

Education commission to carry out review

Amnesty on interest for rates

Global trade forecasts significantly drops

FHTA welcomes suspension of VMS

FNU Forum to strengthen TVET programs

Police ramps up Crime Stoppers program

Some customers are complaining the new olive oil-infused Starbucks drink is making them run to the bathroom

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ wins big at the box office with record opening

Fox News reaches settlement with Venezuelan businessman in election defamation case

‘Air’ flies high with the tale of how then-underdog Nike landed Michael Jordan

Tupperware stock plunges after warning it could go out of business

Fiji 7s back home

Louisville, Kentucky: Gunman kills four in bank shooting

Lady Gaga marks wrap of filming on ‘Joker’ sequel

Elon Musk’s weekend antics could only further crumble Twitter’s brand value

WAF proposes government subsidy for water tanks

Tourism industry looks outside of Fiji

Drua slash ticket prices

Violence not a taboo issue: FCOSS

Torch relay lit

717 allied health professions with the Ministry

We are confident: Tahioa

Partnership is key to prosperity: Gavoka

McIlroy withdraws from RBC Heritage after missing Masters cut

Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander dies

TikTok banned from school-owned devices at all Florida state universities

Shania Twain wants more diversity in country music

Italy's coastguard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

206 nurses recruited following massive resignation

French rescue workers find sixth body in rubble of collapsed Marseille buildings

Order fertilizer early: Dutt

Timothée Chalamet will do his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic

Vodafone resolves broadband outage that impacted thousands of UK users

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

China ends Taiwan drills after practising blockades

Kim Kardashian to star in new season of 'American Horror Story'

Russia's GAZ Group files $348 million suit against Volkswagen

'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix

Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher charged

J&J talc unit 2nd bankruptcy must be dismissed

WAF CEO urges installation of water tanks

Drua back on the grind

Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga

FCOSS urges collaborative strategy to combat violent crimes

Eye-opening experience for Lautoka players

Disturbing trend of motorcycle gangs linked to crime

Look out for Ono-i-Lau: Tupou

Government provided $44.5 million in Back-To-School support

Man shoots dead four people at bank in Louisville, Kentucky

Circular economy to be taught in schools: Shameem

WAF provides water tanks to USP

Double for Sivo in Eels win

Mydesk Fiji collaborates with Australian government

Wrexham edge closer to English Football League return

Wawrinka seals comeback victory in Monte Carlo, Murray crashes

Suva reigns in Easter Championship

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC

Fiji maintains third place after Singapore

Lautoka and Tamavua rule in Hutson Cup

Middlemore wins Sangam Masters

Water cuts and intermittent supply to continue

Molo faces ban, teammate charged

Violence and crime mirror social challenges: FCOSS

Consumer Council probes aluminum company

Sustainability solutions to address SDGs: Shameem

The BBC is objecting to a new label describing it as "government funded media" on one of its main Twitter accounts.

Families enjoy outdoor picnic festivities

Eight people feared under the rubble after buildings collapse in Marseille

Scouts out, athletes monitored

Sangam champs out of cup contention

Tuva vs Rewa final in Sanatan IDC

Rahm wins Masters

Golden State Warriors secure play-off spot

Two men remanded in alleged murder case

Woman hospitalized following road accident

Agriculture ministry adopts GIS tool for rice yield estimates

Police urge public to be vigilant

China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills

Two men to front court for alleged murder

Tough Toulouse pool for Fiji

Lease money distribution under review: Vasu

Water restrictions in place

New winner in Sanatan IDC

Easter a time for self-reflection: Radrodro

Sangam powerhouses ready for semis

Chand receives prestigious award in Dubai

Knights fend off Warriors comeback

Liverpool holds Arsenal in dramatic showdown

Arsenal rue loss of discipline as they squander two-goal lead against Liverpool

Premier League talking points

Atletico win at Rayo Vallecano to close in on second-placed Real

Fiji claims bronze in Singapore

More disappointment for Fiji 7s

DeSantis seeks to void Disney's Florida board agreement

Fiji books semi-final spot

Cricket giants to clash in semis

Fiji U15 go down in friendly

Ill-discipline Silktails go down to Mounties

Sanatan Masters final four determined

U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

Kenny charged for High Tackle offence

Wall St Week Ahead US inflation data to test market’s bets on future Fed easing

Kyrgyz eco-activist's 'trashion' tackles a burning problem

Mother devastated after losing son in fatal road accident

WAF faces challenges with water supply diversification

Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

Strategic plan needed for sustainability: Shameem

UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland

Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks

Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Gollings looks forward to quarter-final showdown

Raiwaqa Players Association providing platforms

Four teams confirmed for Sangam quarter-finals

Malaysia says it will protect its rights in South China Sea

Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line

Two men charged with murder

Reflect on significance of Easter: Prasad

Fijians urge government action on cost of living

More drugs seized during police operations

Sanatan top eight confirmed

Messi, Ramos shine for PSG

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103

Ukrainian dolphins find new home in Romanian aquarium

Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan

Texas governor seeks pardon of man convicted of murder

Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion

Philippine toy maker creates life-like pet plushies for grieving owners

Girmit Golf hailed a success

Fiji to face France in Cup quarter-final

RKS wins U19, Ba Pro rules in the West