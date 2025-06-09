RC Manubhai secures ISO certifications for environment, data security

The RC Manubhai Group of Companies has achieved two significant international certifications, marking a milestone in its efforts toward sustainable business practices and robust information security.

The Group announced it has been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management Systems, alongside the ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This makes R C Manubhai the first retail and manufacturing organisation in Fiji to attain the ISO 27001 standard.

The certifications cover several subsidiaries within the Group, including R C Manubhai & Co PTE Ltd, CRP Industries PTE Ltd, Manubhai Industries PTE Ltd, Roofing & Profiles (Fiji) PTE Ltd, Ajax Spurway Fasteners PTE Ltd, and Glass & Mirror (Fiji) PTE Ltd.

ISO 14001 certification reflects the Group’s systematic approach to environmental sustainability, integrating measures such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, cleaner production processes, and recycling initiatives across its retail and manufacturing operations.

Group ESG Head, Deepak Sharma, stated the certification is “a beginning of continuous improvement towards greener and more responsible operations.”

Group CEO Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan highlighted the certification as a framework for “identifying, managing, and reducing environmental impacts,” reaffirming the Group’s dedication to sustainable resource management.

On the information security front, the ISO 27001 certification validates the Group’s implementation of rigorous controls to protect sensitive data. The process involved extensive risk assessments, internal audits, employee training, and system upgrades.

Sharma noted that ISO 27001 “strengthens trust, safeguards stakeholder information, and drives responsible governance,” emphasising its role in resilience and sustainable value creation.

Dr. Gopalan commended the team’s efforts, describing the certification as a testament to their commitment to safeguarding systems and data in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

The dual certifications position R C Manubhai as a leader in responsible business practices in Fiji, aligning environmental stewardship with information security in a holistic approach to corporate governance.

