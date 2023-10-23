Partnership deal to boost network connectivity

[Source: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji has partnered with Telstra Corporation, enabling direct network connectivity between both network providers to further deliver secure, reliable, and efficient connectivity for customers.

This expansion of Telecom Fiji’s network infrastructure opens up new avenues for international business growth and connectivity.

This network-to-network interface with Telstra is directly linked to Telecom Fiji’s second point of presence in Sydney, enabling local organizations in Fiji and the region to effortlessly establish links with their overseas branches through the Telecom-Telstra NNI link.

Telecom Fiji Chief Technical Officer Mesake Tuinabua reveals that they are taking leaps forward in revolutionizing their telecommunications landscape.

He adds that their customers will experience heightened data security and improved delivery speeds.

Tuinabua says Telecom Fiji’s collaboration with Telstra represents a move forward in the realm of telecommunications, revolutionizing how businesses and individuals connect across borders.

The Chief Technical Officer also highlights that their partnership promises enhanced user experiences, seamless international communication, and a solid foundation for future innovations in the telecommunications landscape.