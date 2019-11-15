Home

Business

Opportunity for MSME to sell online after MOU signing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 6:45 am
Micro, small and medium enterprises licensed under the Fijian Made - Buy Fijian Campaign will now be able to sell online. [Source: Posrt Fiji]

Micro, small and medium enterprises licensed under the Fijian Made – Buy Fijian Campaign will now be able to sell online.

This after the Ministry of Commerce and Trade and Post Fiji signed a memorandum of understanding.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the Government has provided a digital infrastructure for companies and individuals to conduct online business.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says as announced in the budget Fijians will no longer have to obtain a business license as they just have to complete the online business registration at Registrar of Companies.

Ali says these initiatives tie in well with the Post Fiji online platform and collaboration with Fijian Made initiative.

He adds these modes of doing business are now considered the new normal in the COVID 19 pandemic era.

Ali says approximately 69 percent of Fijian Made licensed companies are MSMEs, and this online platform, through Post Fiji, will remove barriers that MSMEs currently face.

