Fiji eyes specialty coffee market to boost agriculture and exports

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Fiji is entering the world of specialty coffee to revolutionise its agricultural industry and increase export earnings.

A high-level international delegation of leaders in the coffee business was welcomed by the government, indicating that efforts to position Fiji as a premium coffee origin are moving forward.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade Manoa Kamikamica presented plans to market the nation’s wild coffee and create a quality-driven, disciplined sector during a welcome dinner held at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa last night.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Among the important attendees were Sasa Sestic, the creator of ONA Coffee in Australia, and Yannis Apostolopoulos, the CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association.

Kamikamica pointed out that although coffee is currently grown in Fiji, the true difficulty is in increasing output to satisfy international specialty standards, especially in areas like Ra Province that have perfect characteristics like highland microclimates and volcanic soil.



Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

The initiative is part of Fiji’s broader economic strategy to diversify exports and create rural jobs.

The delegation will visit fields, speak with regional producers, and assess infrastructural requirements over the next few days. Traditional landowners are working with a government-led task group to streamline land tenure agreements and investment procedures, with assistance from Investment Fiji.

Kamikamica emphasised how important it is to foster trust among farmers, investors, and customers. He asserted that reciprocal accountability is essential to successful collaborations.

Due to the growing demand for premium coffee that is obtained ethically, Fiji is establishing itself as a potential new participant in the specialty coffee industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.