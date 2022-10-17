Fewer opportunities cause urban drift

Lack of business opportunities and activity on Levuka Island has forced a lot of ratepayers from the old capital to move to Suva and some have migrated altogether.

Levuka Town Council Acting Chief Executive Nunia Labati says that age-old infrastructure has been neglected, however, she is confident that some can be restored.

This was revealed during the submissions made by the Levuka Town Council on its 2012-2013 Annual Reports before the standing committee on social affairs.

Labati says they are working with stakeholders to establish consistent revenue streams.

“Council to utilize idle assets and upgrade existing facilities and venture into new projects as a means of obtaining consistent revenue streams.Because of Levuka’s small economy, council has urged owners to upgrade their vacant properties in town for rental purposes or create additional businesses to boost the economy”.

Labati says they are implementing their 2020–2024 strategic plans in hope of improving the state of the old capital.

She adds that the new market is under construction, which will boost economic activity.

The Acting CEO says Levuka , Ovalau may be geographically isolated, but the town is serviced by about 20 shipping services per week, making it one of the most serviced islands in Fiji.