Budget 2021-22

Employers Federation waits on budget

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 3:20 am

The majority of the businesses are still coming to terms with what impact the pandemic will have on their ventures as Fiji works to contain the further spread of the virus.

With the next national budget to be announced later this week, many are hopeful that incentives will remain in the new budget to help businesses bounce back.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation chief executive, Kameli Batiweti says businesses are hoping the budget will be similar to that of the current one.

“Last year’s budget was a nice budget, it was a good budget. We ask if not too many changes can be made to the budget. And all that we asked is that the whole objective is that we protect local employment.”

Batiweti says this is because many are still reeling from the effects o the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds the final figure on how much businesses have lost will take time to assess as many ventures remain closed or are working to meet safety protocols in the hopes of re-opening soon.

