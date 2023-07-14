US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial

Donald Trump. [Source: Reuters]

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith urged the federal judge presiding over the prosecution of Donald Trump for his retention of classified records to deny the former president’s request to postpone his criminal trial.

In a court filing, prosecutors from Smith’s office renewed their request for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to schedule Trump’s trial for Dec. 11, telling her “there is no basis in law or fact” to delay.

Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in federal court on June 13 in Miami to charges that he had unlawfully kept classified documents when he left office in 2021 and tried to obstruct justice when the federal government sought to retrieve them.

He is charged alongside his aide, Walt Nauta.

In a joint filing with Nauta on Monday, lawyers for both men asked Cannon to postpone their criminal trial.

Cannon initially set the trial for Aug. 14 – a date that both sides oppose because they say they will need more time to prepare. Smith’s team has sought to delay until Dec. 11.

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Trump and Nauta are due to appear before Cannon in a Florida federal courthouse on Tuesday to discuss scheduling and other logistical issues.