Teenager killed in shopping centre stabbing attack

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed following an altercation at a Melbourne shopping centre. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death following an altercation at a Melbourne shopping centre as the attacker remains at large.

Emergency services were called to an outdoor food court area at Woodgrove Shopping Centre in Melton West just before midday on Tuesday.

First responders attempted to provide CPR to the teenage boy, but he died at the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

Police believe the boy may have been involved in an altercation with another male.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating.