One suspect in train stabbings as rail worker critical

A 32-year-old man is now the only suspect after multiple people were stabbed on a train, police have confirmed.

A railway staff member remains in a life-threatening condition following the attack on a train from Doncaster to London King’s Cross, which stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, has been released with no further action after it was reported “in good faith” that he had been involved in the attack. Officers later confirmed this was not the case.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack. On Sunday evening, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed five casualties had been discharged.

The force also confirmed the LNER staff member in life-threatening condition had tried to stop the attacker.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives,” a BTP spokesman said.

The suspect, who is from Peterborough, boarded the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train at the city’s station, the force said.

Dep Chf Con Stuart Cundy added: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.”

The force said a knife had been recovered by officers at the scene.

