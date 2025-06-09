Munich runways closed again after drone sightings

[Source: Reuters]

Both runways at Munich airport were closed on Friday evening for the second time in less than 24 hours after drones were again sighted, authorities said.

“German air traffic control restricted flight operations at Munich Airport as a precautionary measure due to unconfirmed drone sightings and suspended them until further notice,” a statement on the airport website read.

A spokesperson for airport police said both of Munich’s two runways were closed.

The captain on a London-bound aircraft whose departure was cancelled told passengers that runways had been closed “because of drone sightings near the take-off and landing runways” and that police helicopters were aloft.

Flight tracker Flightradar24 showed at least two Munich-bound flights circling at some distance from the airport.

The airport website showed at least 10 due arrivals had been diverted starting at 8.35 pm local time (1835 GMT).

Munich airport was closed for several hours late on Thursday and in the small hours after unconfirmed drone sightings that disrupted dozens of flights.

“If we are not allowed to fly any more today then certainly more than yesterday’s 3,000 people will be stranded,” an airport spokesperson said.

European aviation has repeatedly been thrown into chaos in recent weeks by drone sightings that some authorities have blamed on Russia.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt promised earlier on Friday to bring forward legislation making it easier for the police to ask the military to shoot drones down.

